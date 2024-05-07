Man loses Rs 1.92 cr to fraudster posing as chief strategist of ICICI Securities

KOCHI : A Kakkanad resident lost Rs 1.92 crore after being duped by a person claiming to be the chief strategist of ICICI Securities. Kochi Cyber Police have launched an investigation into the matter, having registered a case. According to the police, the 53-year-old victim – a businessman – received messages on Instagram and WhatsApp from a person who introduced himself as Rajiv Ambani, the chief strategist of ICICI Securities. The victim searched about Rajiv Ambani online after finding websites claiming him to be the chief strategist of ICICI.

“The victim was then made a member of a WhatsApp group on share trading. Later, he was asked to download mobile applications carrying the emblem of ICICI. But the app was a fake one,” a police officer said. The businessman started investing as directed by the accused from February onwards, with the money transferred to various bank accounts. “Initially, he received returns for his investment. Thus the accused managed to win his trust. The victim invested Rs 1.92 crore till April 29,” the officer said.