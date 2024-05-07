Ripe or raw, Kerala's jackfruit is in high demand

KOCHI: Having gone mainstream, jackfruit is trending globally. This versatile fruit, which also serves as a vegetable in its raw form, was once overlooked due to its bulky, unattractive appearance and the effort required to prepare it. However, jackfruit’s natural properties, such as its ability to help regulate blood sugar and its affordability as a meat alternative, are now contributing to its rising popularity worldwide and making it a common sight on dining tables.
James Joseph, founder of Jackfruit 365, recalls a time in the 1990s and early 2000s when jackfruit trees were cut down indiscriminately because of various issues. At the time, the fruit was considered a nuisance and was often left to nature or given away for free due to the cost of harvesting it from high trees. When left on the trees, ripe jackfruits attracted birds and animals and the fallen fruit often produced an unpleasant odour. Jackfruit is the largest tree-borne fruit and can reach impressive sizes, weighing up to 30-35 kilograms and measuring around two feet (60cm) in length.
Joseph left his job at Microsoft to become a jackfruit evangelist through his startup in 2013 and finds the recent shift in perception incredible and inspiring.
“Recently, a couple in Thiruvananthapuram gifted 3,500 jackfruit saplings to attendees at their wedding. Now, people recognise the value of the fruit which can also serve as a vegetable. They also understand its therapeutic value in controlling blood sugar and alleviating fatty liver,” he says.
Now, there are companies producing value-added products from jackfruit, Joseph points out. The shift demonstrates the growing appreciation for the fruit and its versatility.
Amal Jose, managing director of Kalady-based Troppy Foods India, says his family has been transporting truckloads of raw jackfruits to north India for the past 20 years and exporting processed jackfruit in various forms to Canada.
Jose highlights the fruit’s exceptional meaty and dense texture that allows it to closely resemble pulled pork when shredded. It is also in high demand among vegans and can be used as a meat substitute in sausages, burger patties, pepperoni, dumplings and kebabs.
“Plenty of raw jackfruits are sent to north India on a daily basis. Sold on a per-kilogram basis, its price currently ranges from Rs 18 to 23. North Indian demand is primarily for raw jackfruit used as a vegetable. The demand is robust and increasing,” Jose adds.
Joseph’s company uses a patented method to process green jackfruit into flour, retaining its soluble fibre. This method provides an effective and easy way to control blood sugar. Clinical studies on Jackfruit365 flour show a significant reduction in HbA1c levels. Current studies are exploring the flour’s potential to reduce fatty liver and obesity. Being rich in potassium, jackfruit is known to help lower blood pressure. The fruit also contains isoflavones, antioxidants and phytonutrients, all of which have cancer-fighting properties.
Joseph has also designed signature dining experiences for his clients in collaboration with several internationally renowned chefs. His innovative jackfruit-infused recipes include galouti kebab, biryani, masala dosa, kathi roll, panna cotta and payasam, all made from dehydrated jackfruit. These recipes showcase the fruit’s versatility and appeal, offering dishes that are low in carbs, fat and calories while also being gluten-free.
Jackfruit is the only fruit or vegetable that doesn’t require organic certification, notes Dr K P Sudheer, of the College of Agriculture in Vellanikkara.
“It is one of the best vegetables available today, being fibrous. At the mature stage, the sugar content is high. But if used as a healthy meat substitute at the raw stage, it can contribute to keeping society healthy,” he explains.
Jackfruit economy
Joseph emphasises that the state is yet to capitalise on a significant economic opportunity. His estimates suggest that during a typical season from October to June, average production reaches around 25 lakh tonnes when weighed at the fully ripe stage.
“Every day, 1,000 tonnes of small raw jackfruits are shipped to various markets in India from Kerala for approximately 100 days in a season. If allowed to fully grow and ripen, the weight would increase by four to five times. This represents only 20% of the jackfruits produced in a season. The economic value could be immense if all of it were processed and traded,” he says.
Sudheer points out that the wastage in jackfruit can reach up to 50%, and in some varieties, it can go as high as 80%. The potential for jackfruit-based enterprises is huge in the state, and as yet untapped, he says.
One of the most notable qualities of jackfruit is its natural resistance to pests, which ensures minimal exposure to pesticides and chemicals. It also produces an abundant yield without the need for fertilisers, benefiting both farmers and consumers. With an annual yield of at least three tonnes per tree, jackfruit meets demand generously.