Ripe or raw, Kerala's jackfruit is in high demand

KOCHI: Having gone mainstream, jackfruit is trending globally. This versatile fruit, which also serves as a vegetable in its raw form, was once overlooked due to its bulky, unattractive appearance and the effort required to prepare it. However, jackfruit’s natural properties, such as its ability to help regulate blood sugar and its affordability as a meat alternative, are now contributing to its rising popularity worldwide and making it a common sight on dining tables.

James Joseph, founder of Jackfruit 365, recalls a time in the 1990s and early 2000s when jackfruit trees were cut down indiscriminately because of various issues. At the time, the fruit was considered a nuisance and was often left to nature or given away for free due to the cost of harvesting it from high trees. When left on the trees, ripe jackfruits attracted birds and animals and the fallen fruit often produced an unpleasant odour. Jackfruit is the largest tree-borne fruit and can reach impressive sizes, weighing up to 30-35 kilograms and measuring around two feet (60cm) in length.

Joseph left his job at Microsoft to become a jackfruit evangelist through his startup in 2013 and finds the recent shift in perception incredible and inspiring.

“Recently, a couple in Thiruvananthapuram gifted 3,500 jackfruit saplings to attendees at their wedding. Now, people recognise the value of the fruit which can also serve as a vegetable. They also understand its therapeutic value in controlling blood sugar and alleviating fatty liver,” he says.

Now, there are companies producing value-added products from jackfruit, Joseph points out. The shift demonstrates the growing appreciation for the fruit and its versatility.