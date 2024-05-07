Schools in Thiruvananthapuram post good results in ISC, ICSE exams

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Schools in the capital district put up a good show in the ISC (Class 12) and ICSE (Class 10) examinations, the results of which were announced by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations on Monday.

St Thomas Residential School, Mukkolakkal

In the ISC exam (Science stream), of the 113 students presented by the school, 95 secured distinction and 17 bagged first class. At the school level, Anoushka Ranjan Kuriakos secured the first position with 99.25% marks. Athira S J bagged the second position with 99% and K Cynthia Fedora secured the third position with 98.75% marks.In the Commerce stream, out of the 19 students who took the exam, 12 secured distinction and seven bagged first class. Abinav Anil with 91.75% marks was the school topper in the Commerce stream. In the Humanities stream, of the 13 students presented by the school, nine students got distinction while four secured first class. The school toppers in ISC Humanities stream were M P Gargi (97.25%), Janaki Sitara (92.25%) and Bhavana K S (91%).

In the ICSE exam, of the 199 students presented by the school, 175 secured distinction and 24 bagged first class. Durga B S and Siddharth Kumar Gopal shared the first position in the school with 99.2% marks. The second position was secured by Ria Ann Abraham with 99% marks and Shreya S K bagged the third position with 98.8% marks.

Christ Nagar Higher Secondary School, Kowdiar

In the ISC exam, of the 71 students presented by the school, 57 passed with distinction. Sneha Elza David (96.25%), Meenakshi A (96%) and Thejas Arun (95.75%) were the school toppers. Of the 161 students who appeared for the ICSE examination, 152 passed with distinction. The school toppers were: Advaith Krishna R A and Diya Nair (98.2%), Mohammed Rizwan N (98%) and Pranav S (97.8%).

Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Nalanchira

The school registered 100% success rate in the ISC examination. Of the 112 students presented by the school, 82 secured distinction. Ardra S Hari (98%), Shreya Vinod (97.75%) and Parthiv Sathish (97.5%) were the school toppers. Of the 230 students who appeared for the ICSE examination from the school, all passed with 170 students securing distinction. The school toppers were: Niranchan R Nair (98,8%), Girivardhan AR (98.4%) and Dhruva S Saju (98%).

Loyola School, Sreekariyam

In the ISC exam, 35 of 37 students secured distinction. Abhinav Chandrasekhar and George Thomas Saji were school toppers with 96%. Kevin Salins bagged second spot with 95.75% marks.

In the ICSE exam, of the total 85 students who appeared for the exam, 84 secured distinction.

Niketh Jan topped the list with 492 marks while Kishan Sivadas and Muralikrishna Ashok shared the second spot with 491 marks each.

L’ecole Chempaka Silver Rocks, Sreekariyam

The school recorded 100% success rate in the ISC examination. The school toppers in various streams were: Malavika Arun (Science Stream) with 97.75% marks, Nayana Shyu (Commerce stream) with 94.25% and Malavika Deepak (Humanities) with 95.75% marks.

In the ICSE exam, all 124 students presented by the school passed, with 109 students securing distinction. The school toppers were: Juhi Fathima Lulu (98.8%), Ashwin Nair V and Shaina Elizabeth Mathews (98.6%) and Nidhi Aby (98.4%).