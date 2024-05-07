West Nile fever: Kerala on high alert after ten people get infected

Kozhikode: Health authorities in Kerala are on high alert following reports of West Nile fever cases in Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Thrissur districts. Ten people have already been infected while two deaths are also suspected to have been caused by the virus, according to sources, though official confirmation is still awaited.
Health Minister Veena George has emphasized the importance of mosquito control and the elimination of breeding sites to prevent further spread of the disease.
The resurgence of cases has triggered a series of coordinated preventive measures across the affected districts, especially with the approaching monsoon season.
Intensified measures and public awareness
In a recent high-level meeting, the Kerala Health Department outlined strategies to combat the spread of West Nile fever.
District Medical Officers have been instructed to ramp up pre-monsoon cleaning and mosquito control efforts. This includes the destruction of mosquito breeding grounds and heightened surveillance of mosquito populations. Local self-governments and district administrations have been directed to collaborate closely in these endeavors.
The District Vector Control Units have intensified their efforts by collecting and testing mosquito samples from various locations. Public awareness campaigns are also being strengthened to educate residents about the symptoms of West Nile fever and the importance of maintaining clean surroundings.
How is it caused?
West Nile fever is caused by a virus transmitted through bites from infected Culex mosquitoes. Unlike Japanese Encephalitis (often referred to as Japan fever), which primarily affects children, West Nile fever mostly impacts adults.
The disease was first identified in Uganda in 1937 and has been reported sporadically in Kerala since 2011, with the first cases identified in Alappuzha district.
Symptoms and treatment
Symptoms of West Nile fever can include headache, fever, muscle aches, dizziness, and memory issues.
While most infected individuals do not show any symptoms, the disease can become severe, leading to neurological damage and, in rare cases, death. Since there is no specific vaccine or medication for West Nile virus, treatment primarily focuses on alleviating symptoms. Early medical intervention is crucial to managing and curing the disease.
Preventive measures
Preventing mosquito bites remains the most effective way to protect against West Nile fever. Residents are urged to wear protective clothing, use mosquito nets, apply repellents, and employ mosquito-repelling devices. Ensuring water does not stagnate in containers or on properties is vital to prevent mosquito breeding.
The Health Minister has called for community vigilance and cooperation in reporting any stagnant water or potential mosquito breeding sites. Additionally, anyone experiencing fever or other symptoms associated with West Nile fever is advised to seek prompt medical attention.