West Nile fever: Kerala on high alert after ten people get infected

Kozhikode: Health authorities in Kerala are on high alert following reports of West Nile fever cases in Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Thrissur districts. Ten people have already been infected while two deaths are also suspected to have been caused by the virus, according to sources, though official confirmation is still awaited.

Health Minister Veena George has emphasized the importance of mosquito control and the elimination of breeding sites to prevent further spread of the disease.

The resurgence of cases has triggered a series of coordinated preventive measures across the affected districts, especially with the approaching monsoon season.

Intensified measures and public awareness

In a recent high-level meeting, the Kerala Health Department outlined strategies to combat the spread of West Nile fever.

District Medical Officers have been instructed to ramp up pre-monsoon cleaning and mosquito control efforts. This includes the destruction of mosquito breeding grounds and heightened surveillance of mosquito populations. Local self-governments and district administrations have been directed to collaborate closely in these endeavors.

The District Vector Control Units have intensified their efforts by collecting and testing mosquito samples from various locations. Public awareness campaigns are also being strengthened to educate residents about the symptoms of West Nile fever and the importance of maintaining clean surroundings.