Air India Express flight cancellations leave Kerala passengers high and dry

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hundreds of passengers who came to catch the Air India Express flights from three major airports in the state were left stranded due to the sudden cancellation of flights due to the staff protest, on Wednesday morning. As many as 12 flights were cancelled affecting trips to Sharjah, Abu Dabhi, Dubai, Muscat, Bahrain etc.

Many of them missed connection flights from other airports due to these cancellations. Passengers of the Thiruvananthapuram - Sharjah flight came to know about the cancellation only after they waited for onboarding at the security gate.

The passengers expressed their anguish at the sudden change in plans and the lack of response from Air India Express management in arranging alternate flights. Among those affected are those who face visa expiry, job interviews etc. Some of them explored tickets in other airlines at double the money.