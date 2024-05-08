An ambulance driver’s 2,800-km-long journey to fulfil a mother’s final wish

KOLLAM: In an exceptional feat of determination and compassion, a 28-year-old ambulance driver from Karunagappally in Kollam achieved what many thought was a nearly impossible task. Arun Kumar, committed to his role as an ambulance driver, embarked on the daunting journey of transporting a 60-year-old woman patient from Karunagappally to her hometown, Raiganj city in West Bengal.

Overcoming immense distances and challenges, Arun covered a staggering 2870 km in just two-and-a-half days, ensuring the safe transportation of the patient to Raiganj.

Arun’s journey commenced from the patient’s home in Mynagappally village on April 22 at 7 am, accompanied by Bodhini Bhahan, who was bedridden due to a stroke.

Her final wish was to return to her native place, Raiganj, accompanied by her son, Sowthish. Arun navigated through Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Odisha, finally reaching Bengal on April 24. At 4.30 pm on April 24, he arrived in Raiganj.

Speaking to TNIE, Arun mentioned that except for refuelling, the ambulance did not stop anywhere until it reached the destination.

“I had travelled to West Bengal earlier. So the route was familiar to me. My responsibility was to ensure the safe transportation of the patient to her destination. Thanks to my well-equipped ambulance, we could cover over 2,800 km smoothly. The roads were in good condition, and we only stopped for refuelling. During these brief stops, the patient would have her meals, and I would check the condition of the vehicle. My training and commitment kept me focused on completing the task,” Arun said.

During the journey, Arun relied solely on bread and biscuits for his meals. Moreover, upon arriving at the Raiganj town junction on April 24, Arun received a warm reception from the residents and local ambulance drivers.

“I could not afford to take long breaks for meals as the patient needed continuous care. The brief refuelling halts lasted only 10 to 15 minutes, hence the reliance on quick snacks. The reception in Raiganj was heartening, with the local community even arranging accommodation for me. Following a day’s rest in Raiganj, I returned to Kerala on April 26, having completed a journey spanning around 5,800 km,” Arun added.

Arun has been employed as an ambulance driver for Emirates, an ambulance service agency based in Karunagappally, for the past one-and-a-half years.

Meanwhile, Sowthish expressed gratitude towards Arun for his kindness. Having worked as a migrant labourer in Karunagappally for over a decade, Sowthish acknowledged that transporting his mother by flight was financially not feasible.