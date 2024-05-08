Believers Church head KP Yohannan passes away after car accident in US

PATHANAMTHITTA: Believers Eastern Church Metropolitan Moran Mor Athanasius Yohan, also known as KP Yohannan, who was critically injured in a car accident in the US, passed away due to a sudden cardiac arrest, official church spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"He passed away due to sudden cardiac arrest in a hospital in Dallas, Texas, where he had been receiving treatment since his accident," a Church official said.

He was 74.

He was under intensive care at a hospital in Dallas, Texas following the accident that happened during his morning walk.

"Beloved Archbishops, Bishops, Fathers and all the Faithful With profound grief and sorrow, we would like inform that His Holiness Athanasius Yohan I our honorable Metropolitan reposed in the Lord this evening, the 8th of May 2024. He passed away due to sudden cardiac arrest in a hospital in Dallas, Texas where he had been receiving treatment since his accident. Further details will be announced soon by the Holy Synod. May his memory be eternal!, " a Facebook post shared by Believers Eastern Church read.

Church spokesperson Father Sijo Pandapallil also confirmed it in an official statement.