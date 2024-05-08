Calicut, MG varsities to revamp 5-yr ‘PG courses’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of the transition into four-year UG courses, Calicut and Mahatma Gandhi universities are planning to thoroughly revamp and introduce new programmes to their existing ‘five-year integrated postgraduate courses. Students will be given the exit option in the third and fourth years of the five-year programme with regular and honours degrees, respectively.

Calicut University Vice-Chancellor M K Jayaraj told TNIE that six new integrated PG programmes will be added to the four courses already on offer. “Languages such as Arabic and Sanskrit along with comparative literature will be among the newly introduced five-year integrated PG programmes,” the VC said. Under the revamped course, students can pursue the regular BA/BSc/BCom degree after the third year. Students obtaining the required credits can proceed to the fourth year and can exit the course with the Honours degree on successful completion. Those who choose to continue can obtain a PG degree at the end of the fifth year.

MG University Vice-Chancellor C T Aravindakumar told TNIE that the varsity’s five-year integrated PG programme will be re-designed into a ‘four plus one PG programme’ allowing exit options in the third and fourth years. However, affiliated colleges will offer the four-year undergraduate honours programme, the syllabus of which is in the final stages of approval by the varsity.

“At present, the university has eight such programmes that are being thoroughly revamped to meet the new requirements. Two more programmes have been added recently. Efforts are on to also introduce language programmes in the four plus one mode,” he said.

FOUR-YEAR DEGREE PROGRAMME

CALICUT UNIVERSITY: 10

Existing: 4

Physics, Chemistry, Bio-Science, Development Studies

New: 6

Botany, Zoology, Economics, Arabic, Sanskrit, Comparative Literature

MG UNIVERSITY: 10

Science: 5

Physics, Chemistry, Bio-Science, Environment Science, Computer Science

Humanities: 5

Economics, History, Politics & International Relations, Gandhian and Development Studies, Social Science

*Language courses to be introduced