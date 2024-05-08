First synchronised census records 827 Nilgiri Tahrs in Munnar wildlife division

IDUKKI: The first synchronised census of the endangered Nilgiri Tahr held in the forest area that comes under the Munnar wildlife division has sighted 827 Tahrs compared to 803 last year. A total of 144 newborns were found in the survey, while the number of newborns in last year’s survey was 128.

A total of 99 personnel, including volunteers and officials, participated in the exercise that took four days. Munnar wildlife warden S Vinod told TNIE that forest departments of Tamil Nadu and Kerala jointly counted the population of the mountain ungulate in the synchronised census. “Bounded count and double observer methods were used to estimate the population of the species,” he said.

The entire forest area comprising the Eravikulam National Park, Pampadum Shola and Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary was divided into 13 blocks for taking the count of the Nilgiri Tahrs and each block was covered by a three-member team comprising a forest official, a watcher and a volunteer from the government forestry college.

According to him, Kerala had been following the bounded count method for several years and the department had implemented the same method this time as well except in two blocks — Poovar and Vembanthanni in the Valpara — region.

“Under the bounded count method, the single team assigned in each block will record the count of the Tahrs through direct spotting. However the double observer method involves two observing teams searching for and counting animals simultaneously,” Vinod said. Vinod said that under double observer method, there is possibility for the Tahr count to expand than in the bounded count method.

As per the forest department officials, the population data of Nilgiri Tahrs from Tamil Nadu side is yet to be received.

Eravikulam remains the most suitable habitat for the Nilgiri Tahr due to its high-altitude cliffs and grassland.

“The department has been successful in protecting the landscape. We monitor invasive species of plants, to prevent their spread. If non-palatable species can also be kept away from the grassland, it will ensure enough food for the Tahr,” Vinod added.

“The census of the last three to four years indicates the highly endangered animal’s count has remained more or less unchanged. Every year, however, there will be slight variation in the numbers,” he said.