Human trafficking: 2 Keralites held

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The CBI has arrested two Keralites in connection with the trafficking of young men from the state to Ukraine war zone to assist the Russian army and allied mercenary groups.

Priyan and Arun, residents of Thiruvananthapuram, were arrested by the CBI Delhi unit from Thiruvananthapuram. The two hail from the coastal area of the capital district and are suspected to be the local recruitment agents operating on behalf of key accused Santosh Alex, who is stationed in Russia.

The CBI had earlier conducted raids in multiple cities in the country to crack down on the trafficking networks that were supplying manpower to the Russian army by deceit. Able-bodied youngsters of the age ranging from 18-25 were recruited to Russia under the pretext that they will be given jobs as security officers and support staff in the Russian army. However, the recruits were forced to work in the war front, resulting in several casualties, including deaths.