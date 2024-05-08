Kerala: Success rate of 99.69% recorded in SSLC exams

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A success rate of 99.69% was recorded in the SSLC (Class X) exam 2024, the results of which were announced here on Wednesday.

The pass percentage this year was 0.01% lower than the all-time high success rate of 99.7% recorded last year.

Of the 4,26,892 students who appeared for the exam this year, 4,25,565 became eligible for higher studies, General Education Minister V Sivankutty said while announcing the results.

The number of A+ holders in all subjects this year was 71,831, denoting an increase of 3,227 students compared to the previous year.