Kerala: Success rate of 99.69% recorded in SSLC exams

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A success rate of 99.69% was recorded in the SSLC (Class X) exam 2024, the results of which were announced here on Wednesday.
The pass percentage this year was 0.01% lower than the all-time high success rate of 99.7% recorded last year.
Of the 4,26,892 students who appeared for the exam this year, 4,25,565 became eligible for higher studies, General Education Minister V Sivankutty said while announcing the results.
The number of A+ holders in all subjects this year was 71,831, denoting an increase of 3,227 students compared to the previous year.
Among the revenue districts, Kottayam had the highest success rate of 99.92% and Thiruvananthapuram had the least pass percentage of 99.08.
The number of schools that recorded 100% success rate dropped from 2,851 last year to 2,474 this year. This included 892 government schools, 1139 aided schools and 443 unaided schools.
The Minister said a total of 4.66 lakh Plus One seats were available for students who passed the SSLC exam in higher secondary and vocational higher secondary schools.
If seats in ITIs and Polytechnics are also taken into account the total no of seats for higher studies would go up to 5.37 lakh, he said.