Kerala: Virtual trial room, ‘Salabha Koodu’ to support child victims in POCSO cases launched

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the state, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Thiruvananthapuram, has set up a virtual trial room for Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offence) victims and children going through a trial. The virtual conference trial room has been set up as part of the ‘Salabha Koodu’ initiative, which aims to provide assistance to children and aid them in overcoming psychological challenges and mitigating criminal inclinations. The designated space situated in the DLSA office is designed to cater to the specific needs of children, featuring amenities such as books, games and other forms of entertainment.

Secretary and Sub Judge S Shamnad of DLSA told TNIE that the authority aims to offer holistic support for children through the initiative. “The programme was conceived to provide a supportive environment for children who are involved in legal proceedings or require assistance from the legal system,” he said.

The authority has appointed a child psychologist and a full-time social worker at the newly opened facility — Salabha Koodu, a child-friendly legal space. He said that the facility will also impart legal awareness for children and parents to prevent and address crimes against children.

“We aim to identify and make early intervention for children facing physical, mental, financial and emotional adversities and ensuring that they receive the necessary support system. Since its opening, we have offered support to around seven children and we want more people to utilise our services,” said Shamnad. The facility has been set up using CSR funds from RM India. Sakhi Women’s Resource Centre secretary advocate J Sandhya said that court proceedings and the environment are intimidating for children and the virtual trial room will help address these issues. “This is the first of its kind in the state and even in India. The facility will offer a friendly atmosphere for children and victims,” she said.

The Electronic Video Linkage Rules for Courts (Kerala), which came into effect in 2021, allow for the use of Electronic Video Linkage (EVL) facilities at all stages of judicial proceedings, as well as in other court proceedings. “As per the rules, the victim can attend the court proceedings online from anywhere and this facility will be a boon for many,” said Shamnad.

The Kerala Legal Services Authority (KeLSA) has recently launched CLAP (Child Legal Assistance Programme) aimed at extending crucial legal aid to children, particularly children in custody disputes initiated by parents in family court. “The designated child-friendly space is expected to provide a comfortable environment to enable interaction between child support lawyers and the children,” added Shamnad.

In safe hands