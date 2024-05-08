Kerala: Youth ended life following police harassment, alleges kin

KOCHI: A scuffle that broke out during a temple festival in Thiruvaloor near North Paravoor last month has escalated into a big row as it led to the suicide of a 20-year-old youth, Abhijith Palakkaparambil.

A resident of Thiruvaloor, he had sustained injuries in the scuffle. But the Aluva East police registered a case against him based on the statements of those who attacked him. Though Abhijith had given a detailed statement, along with corroborating documents including his wound certificate from the hospital, the police neither registered a case nor initiated a probe. Instead, they threatened him, saying “that his life had ended”, according to his relatives. They allege that he took the extreme step because of the mental trauma resulting from the police action.

The incident occurred during the Thiruvaloor Mahadeva temple festival on April 12, when Abhijith got involved in a scuffle with local BJP leader and former panchayat member Kallikattuparambil Suresh. Subsequently, Suresh and his friends attacked Abhijith using lethal weapons and also destroyed his mobile phone. Abhijith lodged a complaint with the police after undergoing treatment at the District Hospital in Aluva and the Government Medical College in Kalamassery. However, the police registered a case against Abhijith based on the statements of Suresh and others who roughed him up, a relative said. The police took Abhijith from the temple premises and detained him. They also seized his motorcycle, which is yet to be released.

“When Abhijith and his father (Sunil) reached the police station to give statements, they had to wait for about two hours. Though we requested Suresh to withdraw the petition, he threatened us, saying he would never do so. Besides, Abhijith told me that the police also threatened him and the SI assaulted him,” said Abhijith’s mother, Mini. She said he was under high mental pressure and cried over the phone while at the police station on April 16. “He said he had lost everything. He hanged himself that night after returning home,” Mini said.

Abhijith, who had completed his studies, was preparing to go to Maldives where his sister works. The relatives said they expect little justice from the police and would approach the High Court, seeking justice. On Tuesday, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan visited Abhijith’s house. “The police should initiate an investigation into the conspiracy hatched by the police officers to protect the BJP leaders involved in the incident and arrest all the accused. UDF will provide all assistance for the family’s legal fight,” he said.