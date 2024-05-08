Kerala youths booked in narcotics case raise concern over the case

KOCHI: Four youths booked by the police in a drug case in February 2018 at Edathala police station, Aluva, on Tuesday alleged that the charges were fabricated and that they were forcefully dragged into illegal detention. The accused are Ranjith K S, Ranjith N R ,Sunil Kumar A G and Umarul Farooq T A. Addressing a news conference here, they raised concerns over the police case and alleged irregularities during the investigation of the case headed by Sujith Das, who was then heading the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) in Ernakulam. IPS officer Das is currently facing probe in Tamir Jifri custodial death case.

The four accused in the case along with their lawyer attended the press conference, held at Ernakulam Press Club. Advocate George Jacob Vengal, who appears for five of the accused except Shihab, alleged that the case was completely fabricated. The police failed to submit a final chargesheet in the court to date, and it’s a violation of human rights, he said.