Kollam man kills wife and daughter, tries to end life of son, own life

KOLLAM: In a shocking incident that unfolded at Paravur in Kollam on Tuesday, a man identified as Sreeju, 46, from Poothakkulam, allegedly took the lives of his wife and daughter by slitting their throats.

The deceased are Preetha, 39, and Sreenanda, 12, whose bodies were discovered in their residence. According to Paravur police, Sreeju also attempted the life of his elder son, Sreerag, 17, before trying to end his own life by slitting his wrist. The man and son have been admitted to the hospital and are in critical condition, according to the police.

For eight years, Sreeju has been residing with his family at Poothakkulam. On Tuesday, at 7:30am, residents found his wife Preetha, and daughter Sreenanda dead in their bedroom.

Sreeju and his son Sreerag were found injured in their home. Subsequently, the residents informed the police. With the help of local residents, the police shifted all family members to Government Medical College Parippally, where Preetha and Sreenanda were declared dead. Sreeju was later transferred to Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, and his son Sreerag was shifted to Holy Cross Hospital in Kottiyam.

Both are currently receiving treatment in the ICU. Paravur police have registered the case and initiated the investigation. The bodies have been transferred to Government Medical College, Paripally, for postmortem examination.