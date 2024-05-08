Mathew Kuzhalnadan to file appeal against court order in CMRL pay-off case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the Thiruvananthapuram Special Vigilance Court dismissed Congress legislator Mathew Kuzhalnadan’s plea against the CM and his daughter in the CMRL pay-off case, the MLA admitted that the court verdict was a setback. Speaking to reporters at Indira Bhavan, Kuzhalnadan maintained that his confidence level is intact and that he has decided to go for an appeal.

Without hiding his disappointment over the vigilance court verdict, Kuzhalnadan who is also a practising lawyer in the Supreme Court and Kerala High Court, opined that he does not agree with the views of the court. He recalled that the petition was not to put the CM behind bars.

“My point was that corruption had taken place and so it calls for a probe. I had submitted 28-odd documents as preliminary evidence. I have no qualms in admitting that the dismissal of my plea was a setback. I have decided to file an appeal before the higher court,” said Kuzhalnadan.