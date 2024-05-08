Rain likely across Kerala till May 12, says IMD

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a slight relief from the sweltering heat, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread rainfall in the state till May 12. It will be scattered to fairly widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) over the state during the period. They have also predicted isolated heavy rainfall on May 8 and 11.

According to the IMD, the maximum temperature in Palakkad can go up to 39 degrees Celsius in the coming days while the temperature in Alappuzha, Thrissur, and Kozhikode can go up to 38 degrees Celsius. Despite the overnight rains, the average day temperature increased slightly across the state. Kasaragod received up to 9 cm rainfall on Tuesday. It was appreciably above normal in Alappuzha, Kozhikode and Palakkad, above normal in Malappuram, Kottayam, Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur and it remained normal elsewhere over the state. Palakkad recorded the highest maximum temperature of 39.4 degrees Celsius. There was a warm night alert for Alappuzha and Kozhikode on Tuesday.

Satheesan seeks compensation for heat wave victims

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has sent a letter to the chief minister urging him to provide compensation to family members of those who lost their lives to the heat wave. He also demanded that a special package be announced for farmers. In the letter, Satheesan said the heat wave condition should be treated as a natural disaster so that family members get compensation. He said the severe conditions have left the farming sector in doldrums. “It is for the first time in the history that Kerala too has been included in the heat wave category by the met department. Over the past several weeks, several people have died in the state due to heat wave conditions,” said Satheesan.