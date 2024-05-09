Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan offers darshan at Ram Mandir

AYODHYA: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Wednesday visited the visited the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. and called it a place of peace.
Khan, who had a darshan of Lord Ram in the temple, said that he keeps coming here as he comes from the neighbouring region of Bahraich.
Before his visit, the Kerala Governor at the Ayodhya Dham airport told ANI, "I keep visiting Ayodhya. In January, I visited here twice before the Pran Prathishtha on January 22. I am a neighbour from Bahraich, so I keep coming here. I have come here before also but now I will get a chance to have a formal darshan. It feels great to be here and it gives me immense peace. The entire country has celebrated this (Pran Pratishtha)."
The Ram Mandir was opened to the public after Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony on January 22, which was attended by top sportspeople and celebrities.
Earlier in January, at the release of the book "Ram Mandir, Rashtra Mandir - Ek Saajhi Virasat: Kuchh Ansuni Batein", Arif Mohammed Khan emphasised the necessity of an ideal figure like Lord Ram.
"Today, every country has so many nuclear bombs that it is enough to destroy the world. This world is divided into several blocks and it needs a message that can unite them," he said.
Further, he also talked about Bhagvat Gita and shared examples of Load Ram with the people present at the event.
"Lord Ram is our necessity, though which we can do character building of our future generations," said Arif Mohammad Khan.