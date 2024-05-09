Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan offers darshan at Ram Mandir

AYODHYA: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Wednesday visited the visited the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. and called it a place of peace.

Khan, who had a darshan of Lord Ram in the temple, said that he keeps coming here as he comes from the neighbouring region of Bahraich.

Before his visit, the Kerala Governor at the Ayodhya Dham airport told ANI, "I keep visiting Ayodhya. In January, I visited here twice before the Pran Prathishtha on January 22. I am a neighbour from Bahraich, so I keep coming here. I have come here before also but now I will get a chance to have a formal darshan. It feels great to be here and it gives me immense peace. The entire country has celebrated this (Pran Pratishtha)."