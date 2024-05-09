Kerala: Over 700 Cusat students get campus placements

KOCHI: The placement season at Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) began on a high note, with top companies recruiting students from the campus. Around 700 final-year students from various courses secured jobs in high-profile companies this year. The highest pay of this placement season stands at Rs 25 lakh per annum, while the average pay package is Rs 7.32 lakh. Approximately 75 companies visited CUSAT for placement, of which four companies are offering more than Rs 15 lakh per annum. The highest number of placements has been secured by the students of Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Law, MTech, MBA and MSc programmes.

The major companies that took in students include CISCO, TCS, Accenture, Air India, TATA PROJECTS, IBM, MRF, Ernst & Young, UST, TATA ELXSI, Sobha Construction, L&T Construction, TATA Consulting Engineers, Hyundai, Visteon, Alstom, Zifo, SAP, Reliance Industries, TATA POWER, IOCL, Gail, Numaligarh Refinery, Worley, Cairn Oil, Shapoorji & Pallonji, Federal Bank, Gulf Asia, Vedanta, Nayara Energy.

“We had more placements for Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Law, MTech, MBA and MSc Programmes,” said Girish Kumaran Thampi, Chief Placement Officer, Cusat.

CAT 2024 exams to secure admission to various UG and PG programmes of Cusat for the academic year 2024-25 are scheduled for May 10, 11 and 12. The deadline for online registration for CAT- 2024 was March 20.