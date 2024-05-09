No. of women choosing egg freezing on the rise in Kerala

KOCHI: With women increasingly seeking better careers and financial freedom, the number of young women deciding to freeze their eggs (oocytes) has risen significantly in Kerala.

“There was a time when only a woman or two approached us for egg freezing in a year. Now, at least five women approach us every month,” says Dr Parasuram Gopinath, senior consultant at Cimar Hospital in Kochi. He says the awareness about the facility is also a reason for the shift. The increasing demand has led to the emergence of a terminology – social egg freezing, a procedure that allows women to freeze their eggs and preserve their fertility for non-medical reasons.

Social media and the internet have helped in popularising egg freezing. “Now, celebrities are also open about it. That can influence women who wish to prioritise careers and prefer marriage and children later. This procedure gives today’s women something we call reproductive independence or reproductive freedom,” Dr Parasuram says.

“The facility is not against our culture and morals. It helps women preserve their fertility while they pursue their careers. We have seen even mothers motivating their girl children to use the facility,” Dr Parasuram adds. Women who choose to marry in their late 30s or 40s see it as a safe option, points out Dr Vivek Kumar, an infertility treatment specialist at Kinder Hospital.

“This has led to an entity called social egg freezing. They freeze their eggs when they are in their 20s and 30s. Probably, they will opt for marriage in their late 30s and 40s,” he says.

Globally, there is a trend in favour of the procedure, points out Dr Vivek. “MNCs like Apple and Google are providing insurance cover for the procedure because it will not affect their productivity, and they may not have to take a break,” he says.