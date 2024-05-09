Pinarayi Vijayan's foreign trip is approved by union government, party: Govindan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s 15-day foreign trip has received the approval of both the Union government as well as the CPM, party state secretary M V Govindan told reporters on Wednesday.

He also refuted the Opposition’s charges over the travel expenses of the CM and his family and said Pinarayi was managing it by himself.

“Don’t you think every politician needs a vacation from this rushed political situation? We all wanted to take a vacation. The Model Code of Conduct is in effect till June 4. Since no policy decision can be taken at the time, the CM and family have embarked on a private visit abroad. The trip has the permission of the Centre and party’s consent. There is also no need to give the charge to anyone. It was not done earlier too. Now, anyone can convene a meeting in an emergency,” Govindan said. He also dismissed charges that Pinarayi skipped election campaigns in other states despite being India’s lone CM from the Left. “Pinarayi did not campaign in other states. CPM prepared a list of leaders who would campaign in various states,” Govindan said.

Meanwhile, he demanded that Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan apologise to the CM as it is now proven that his allegations against Pinarayi were baseless. “He earlier said he will apologize if his allegations were proved baseless. As the vigilance court dismissed Kuzhalnadan’s petition, he should keep his word,” Govindan demanded.