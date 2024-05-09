Sangeeth Sivan a filmmaker with multi-layered craft, futuristic vision and dazzling frames

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Timeliness is determined by the position of an object on a timeline that stretches to infinity both ways of the point marked ‘zero’. As he prepared 'Yoddha' in the early 90s, Sangeeth Sivan seems to have stationed himself well in the future, on the right of the timeline, and looked towards the present that zero represents!

How else can a film speaking of personal relations prove to be a cult movie, its characters still part of casual family talk and its dialogues parroted by even the born-digitals? To Urvashi, who played a noted part in the 1992 hit, 'Yoddha' encapsulates the entirety of the talent of Sangeeth Sivan.

The eldest of the Sivan siblings, whose directorial and screenwriting ventures in Malayalam and Hindi placed him as a filmmaker with a multi-layered, futuristic vision, passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday.

“Check the frames of his movies, even the rural shots bear rich photographic treatment. The technical side received a lot of impetus in a Sivan movie, probably reflecting his experience in documentary and ad filmmaking as well as the legacy of his father whose grooming turned all three of his sons into talents Indian cinema could be proud of,” says Urvashi.