Success rate drops in Kerala Higher Secondary, Vocational Higher Secondary 12th exams

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Higher Secondary Plus Two exam results announced on Thursday, registered a significant dip of 4.26% in the overall success rate, even as the number of students securing A+ in all subjects rose by over 5,000 compared to the previous year.

Of the 3.74 lakh regular candidates who appeared for the exam, 2.94 lakh became eligible for higher studies, with a success rate of 78.69%.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty, who announced the results here on Thursday, said a total of 39,242 students secured A+ in all subjects.The correspondending figure last year was 33,815, denoting an increase of 5,427 students this year.

Ernakulam, with a pass percentage of 84.12, emerged as the district with the highest success rate. The least success rate of 72.13% was recorded in Wayanad district.

As many as 63 schools registered 100% pass of which seven were government schools and 17 were aided schools. As many as 27 schools from the unaided sector and 12 special schools also recorded a 100% success rate.

VHSE results

The results of the second year Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) exam were also announced on Thursday.

Of the 27,586 students who appeared for the examination, 19,702 passed, registering a success rate of 71.42%. The pass percentage this year recorded a drop of 6.97% from the success rate of 78.39% in 2023.

The number of A+ holders in all subjects dropped from 383 to 251 this year.