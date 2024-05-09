Taking a toll! Lack of regulation & awareness driving online addiction in Kerala

KOCH: Akash was a hardworking youth who earned around Rs 1,200 a day working for a private company in Kozhikode. Yet, the 24-year-old developed an addiction for online rummy, which led him to take his own life.

On August 17, 2023, Akash was found hanging from a water pipeline in Manjappalam, Kozhikode. His uncle Shyju K says that Akash was not the same person after he started playing online rummy two years ago. “Akash was very bright and energetic. He worked as a driver transporting glass from Kozhikode to Thiruvananthapuram. He initially made some money from online gambling. But, within a year, he accumulated debt of over Rs 1.5 lakh. An accident interrupted his addiction – for a while. Meanwhile, his father took a loan to clear his debts. After making a recovery, he was back to being hooked to online gaming. To keep funding his activity, he started taking small amounts as loans from relatives and friends,” Shyju said.

On the day Akash’s body was found, around Rs 45,000 was debited from his bank account by a Mumbai-based firm, which the family claims runs an online gaming platform. No probe was conducted into the company.

Paying the price

Last year, over four suicides linked to online gaming were reported across Kerala. In August 2022, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the state assembly that between January 2019 and July 2022, nearly 25 children ended their lives over online addiction.

In February 2021, the state government amended the Kerala Gaming Act to ban online games, including rummy. But the Kerala High Court in September that year quashed the amendment terming rummy a game of skill, in line with the ruling of the Supreme Court.

Later, the government proposed legislation to put a stop to online games that siphon off money. But alas, that has not been followed up.

Jiyas Jamal, an expert in cyber law and founder of the Cyber Suraksha Foundation, said a major lobby runs online gaming that targets even young children. “Online games can be classified into two broad categories - those that are free and those that involve money. The games played with money can be further classified into skill-based and chance-based games. Chance-based games are barred. Despite the ban, they operate under different names. Even though the state government attempted to ban even skill-based online games, the High Court stayed the amendment brought in this regard,” Jiyas said.