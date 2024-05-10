Budget tourism project a hit, KSRTC now eyeing expansion to Tamil Nadu, Karnataka

KOCHI: KSRTC’s budget tourism project is going great guns. Things are so rosy that the state-run carrier is now planning to expand its list of destinations in its tour packages by including popular spots in neighbouring Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

“We have placed two proposals each before the RTCs of both the states,” said Sunil Kumar, state coordinator, KSRTC (budget tourism).

“One proposal is that KSRTC applies for temporary permits for its buses to conduct destination tours to these states. The second proposes a collaboration, under which we will take tourists to the Kerala-TN or Kerala-Karnataka borders. From there, they will proceed to the destinations in buses arranged by the respective RTCs,” Sunil said.

Hill stations Ooty and Kodaikanal, besides Rameshwaram, Vellankanni and Kanyakumari, in TN, are the destinations shortlisted, said Sunil.

As for the rates, he said, “Since the proposals are mooted under our budget tourism project, the charges will be commensurate to the rates charged for present tours.” KSRTC is expecting a very good response to its proposed tours to the neighbouring states once they are rolled out.

As of now, KSRTC’s budget tourism has been a huge success. “From its inception in November 2021 to March this year, we have generated Rs 39 crore in revenue from 10,500 trips. A total 5.95 lakh people availed the trips,” Sunil said.

Meanwhile, KSRTC is also exploring a tourism collaboration with the IRCTC that covers inbound and outbound travellers, said Sunil. “In the case of inbound travellers, KSRTC has proposed picking up tourists from railway stations and taking them to destinations listed in their tour packages. For outbound tourists, KSRTC will provide them the facility to book IRCTC’s tour packages,” he said.

On the city tour programme started in Thiruvananthapuram, Sunil said the project, which employs a double-decker electric bus, has received wide acceptance in the two months of its launch.

“We are monitoring the progress of the project, but as of now, things are looking very good,” Sunil said.

Considering the programme's initial success, KSRTC is studying the viability of launching similar projects in Ernakulam and Kozhikode, he said.

“Studies are on to determine the most viable routes for the tours. In Ernakulam, it has been observed that people are more into visiting coastal areas. There is the question of getting buses though. The Thiruvananthapuram city tour bus was launched with the help of Smart City Mission. We are looking into something similar in Ernakulam and Kozhikode as the buses are very costly. Converting our old double-decker buses into electric vehicles and using them for the project is another possibility being explored,” Sunil said.

Like many things, KSRTC’s budget tourism project also faced some setbacks in the past few months, Sunil said. “Closure of tourist destinations in Wayanad and the heatwave did affect our operations to some extent,” he said.

KSRTC budget tourism