Cardamom all set to spice up aravana prasadam of Sabarimala again

THIRVANANTHAPURAM: The famed aravana prasadam of Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple will regain its original flavour – complete with the sweet undertone of cardamom.

For, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) is set to reinstate the traditional style of prasadam preparation from the next pilgrimage season.

“Devotees harbour an attachment towards aravana and appam prasadam. Last time, we were forced to prepare several batches of the prasadam without cardamom. Now, the board is committed to bringing back the original taste,” TDB president P S Prasanth told TNIE.

The TDB had stopped using cardamom to prepare aravana and appam prasadam following a Kerala High Court order issued on January 11, 2023. The order was issued following reports by the government analyst’s laboratory and spices board laboratory saying the cardamom that TDB procured had pesticide content above the permissible level. However, a national laboratory assigned by the Supreme Court later reported that the aravana was safe to eat.

Prasanth said the TDB was in talks with the Kerala Forest Development Corporation to procure organic cardamom. “The corporation’s produce may not be sufficient to meet our demand and additional procurement will be made through the usual tender system,” he said.

At the time of the HC order, TDB had 6.65 lakh cans of aravana worth about Rs 7 crore. The stock became unusable by the time the apex court issued the final order. Now, the board is taking steps to dispose of the stock scientifically after transporting it to Nilackal or another convenient place.

HLL Lifecare had proposed using a custom-made machine to destroy the stock. Prasanth said the board will float an expression of interest to select an agency for the process. “HLL has been directed to participate in it. The most cost-effective and eco-friendly proposal will be selected,” he said.