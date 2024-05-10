Despite drought, KSEB’s Sholayar avails full share of water from Tamil Nadu

KOCHI: For the first time in the history of the Parambikulam Aliyar Project (PAP) interstate agreement, the state has been able to avail 100% of its share of water at the Sholayar dam during a drought year.

As of May 9, 2024, Kerala received 11.514 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of water from the project at Sholayar dam as against the annual share of 12.3 TMC. The water year for PAP starts on July 1 and ends on June 30. The state has got one month and 20 days to avail the balance share of 0.786 TMC water from the project. The dam has a live storage of 0.944 TMC.

Kerala has generated 216.5 million units of power utilising the water from the project, helping it meet the rising demand for electricity during peak hours. The Sholayar power project has three generators with an installed capacity of 18MW. Considering the peak-hour demand, Kerala is running the three generators at Sholayar only during night hours.