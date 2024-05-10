Huge Nandi idol to be installed at Thiruvananthapuram’s Venganoor temple soon

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A huge idol of Nandi, the bull vahana (mount) of Lord Shiva, will be installed at the Bala Tripura Sundari Devi Temple at Pournamikavu in Venganoor soon. Carved out of a single marble stone, the idol, according to the temple authorities, is the tallest in the state.

The procession to the temple carrying the new idols, including Nandi’s, will enter the district on Friday. It began from Jaipur in Rajasthan 10 days ago and the idols are being transported on three trailers. The idol of Adiparasakthi carved out of a single marble piece is 23.5-ft high and weighs 30 tonnes, while the idols of Durga Rajamatangi Devis are 12-ft high. The dimensions of the Nandi idol have not been revealed. In Kerala, the procession was accorded a reception at the Sringeri Sankara Madom at Kalady in Thrissur.

Sankaramadom manager Ramasubramaniam, assistant manager Suryanarayana Bhat, SNDP Kalady unit chairman Nirpara Karnan, VHP leader Subin, Sai Chandramadom director Sreenivasan, Saneesh Chemmanur, Kalady Baiju and Pallikkal Sunil attended the reception.

The procession will be accorded a reception at Kilimanoor and will reach Enchakkal in Thiruvananthapuram between 11am and noon on Friday. From there, it will proceed to Pournamikavu after another reception.

