Kathakali artist in Kerala takes crash-course route to popularise the art form

THRISSUR: With its origins around the 16th century, kathakali is a classical performance art that combines dance, drama and music, and is rightly considered a national treasure.

But society’s unfettered march towards modernity has left practitioners worried about the art form losing its popularity and old-world charm. Realising the predicament, Kalamandalam

Rajeev decided to do something about it. He developed a kathakali-appreciation course that has been piquing people’s interest in the art form and its nuances.

Despite its traditional underpinnings, kathakali can be considered part of the state’s pop culture, featuring in movies, endorsement campaigns and tourism promotion efforts. Yet performers accept the fact that its audience is shrinking. Rajeev’s online course is an attempt to reverse the trend, by popularising the art form by sharing its stage magic. “It began during the Covid days when everybody was locked up in their houses with nothing to do. While it was started as a lockdown activity, the response I received became the fuel to take it forward,” shares Rajeev.

In the last four years, more than 500 people have taken the six-month course, with some even inspired to pursue learning the art form. “The classes have been meticulously designed, integrating both demonstration and theory. We begin by introducing the 24 mudras (gestures). It is difficult to master the mudras in such a short time. Hence through examples, with which everyone can connect, I demonstrate them to participants,” says Rajeev.