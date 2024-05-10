Kerala: Containment efforts shored up in Vengoor following spread of hepatitis A

KOCHI: The district administration and health department have strengthened containment activities in Vengoor, near Perumbavoor, following the spread of hepatitis A in the panchayat.

As many as 122 cases and one death has been reported in the area in the last few weeks, officials said. District collector N S K Umesh and health officials visited the panchayat and issued directions.

Vengoor grama panchayat president Silpa Sudheesh said local authorities and associations are working together to stop the spread of the disease. “The panchayat has joined hands with several associations and institutions. Local religious groups and NGOs are also involved in stopping the spread of the disease. We have been distributing preventive medicines and are conducting regular tests to diagnose the disease at the earliest,” she said, adding that the water authority has super-chlorinated all existing water sources. Leaks and other issues have also been addressed,” she said.

“A team of health workers are going from house to house to create awareness and have notified people through announcements. We have also advised residents to report symptoms immediately. Regular tests are also being conducted in the area,” district medical officer Dr K Sakeena said.

Hepatitis A, a viral infection that spreads through contaminated food and water and affects the liver, started spreading in the area around mid-April. Contaminated drinking water was found to have caused the spread.

The lone deceased, 55-year-old Jolly, succumbed to the virus two days ago. Several infected have been admitted to nearby government and private hospitals. The collector also directed officials to submit a report on patients in the panchayat.

