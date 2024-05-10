Kerala CSI bishop, three others in ED chargesheet

KOCHI: CSI South Kerala diocese Bishop A Dharmaraj Rasalam has been named as accused in the chargesheet submitted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case against Dr Somervell Memorial CSI Medical College and Hospital, on Thursday.

The college has been listed as the main accused in the chargesheet submitted before the special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court. College chairman Dr Benett Abraham, and CSI South Kerala diocese secretary T T Praveen are the other accused.

The ED, which had taken over the probe from the crime branch, had earlier questioned Abraham and Praveen multiple times.

Initially, multiple FIRs were registered at Vellarada, Neyyattinkara and Museum police stations based on complaints alleging that though MBBS and MD seats were offered at the medical college, the same were not provided despite paying a capitation fee of Rs 92 lakh.

Though the crime branch had submitted that there was no evidence, the Kerala High Court had quashed the final report.