Kerala government to start year-long drive to improve education standards says V Sivankutty

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government will launch a year-long drive to improve the standards of school students in the state, General Education Minister V Sivankutty has said.

Announcing the HSE/VHSE results here on Thursday, the minister said a discussion will be held with representatives of various teachers’ associations next week to chart a plan of action. The State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has been directed to organise a conclave in which steps to improve educational standards will be discussed, he added.

Asked about the drop in success rate by over 4% in the Higher Secondary exam, the minister said no specific directive was given for the evaluation. The General Education Department is of the view that the overall standards of the examination have improved, he added.

VHSE results

Of the 27,586 students who appeared for the Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) examination, 19,702 became eligible for higher studies. The success rate was 71.42%, a drop of 6.97 percentage points from 78.39% in 2023. The number of A+ holders in all subjects also dropped from 383 to 251 this year. The success rate of private candidates was 14.24%.