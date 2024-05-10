Kerala: ‘Krishnaleela a divine experience’

KOCHI: 'Krishnaleela', a book chronicling the legends associated with Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple, published by The New Indian Express was released in the presence of an august audience at Lilac Hotel in Guruvayur on Thursday.

Guruvayur temple Thantri Chennas Dineshan Namboothiripad lit the lamp, marking the beginning of Krishnaleela Sayahnam, where the book was introduced to the audience.

“The book with beautiful pictures delves into the daily rituals of the temple that start with Nirmalyam and conclude with the closing of the sanctum santorum. It gives an introduction about the festivals, rituals and practices, artforms, history and legends associated with the temple,” said Guruvayur Devaswom chairman V K Vijayan, who inaugurated the function.

The pictures in 'Krishnaleela' provide a divine experience and convey emotions that words cannot express, said writer Dr Suvarna Nalapatt. Devaswom Board member K P Viswanathan, Mammiyoor Devaswom chairman G K Prakashan, Temple Ooralan Mallissery Parameswaran Namboothiripad, The New Indian Express CEO Lakshmi Menon, Resident Editor Kiran Prakash and General Manager Vishnukumar spoke on the occasion.