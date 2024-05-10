Kerala: Scientists of CMFRI identify 2 new needlefish species

KOCHI: Scientists at the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) have identified two new species of needlefish from Indian waters. The research found that the previously identified flat needlefish (Ablennes hians) is a complex of at least three distinct species. Genetic and molecular analysis, coupled with taxonomic examination, confirmed that these newly identified species have unique characteristics. The new fishes have been scientifically named as Ablennes joseberchmansis and Ablennes gracalii. The research was carried out by Toji Thomas, a research scholar at CMFRI, under the guidance of principal scientist EM Abdussamad.

The study focused on specimens collected from Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu. These commercially valuable fishes are known for their palatability and nutritional content. They are identifiable by their green spines and elongated beak with sharp teeth. Their market price is around Rs 400 per kg.

According to CMFRI, further research is needed to understand the distribution and population patterns of the newly identified fishes in Indian waters. The findings were published in the journal of Regional Studies in Marine Science.