Kerala seafarers, families asked to stay vigilant against fraud callers

KOCHI: The Directorate General of Shipping has issued an advisory to seafarers and their family members, cautioning them against falling prey to fraud callers pretending to be from law enforcement agencies and soliciting money.

“It has come to this directorate's attention that there have been incidents involving individuals falsely claiming to be associated with seafarers on board vessels or pretending to be from law enforcing authorities such as customs, state police departments, CBI, Immigration officials, etc, and soliciting money from their family members under fraudulent pretenses,” the May 9 advisory read.

As per the advisory, numerous such cases have come to light, where unknown individuals via calls, WhatsApp messages and emails have contacted families of seafarers, claiming the said person was involved in serious illegal activities. They then demand money, promising to work for their release or assistance, it said.

“The claims are generally false and are designed to deceive unsuspecting family members. The Directorate General of Shipping strongly advises all family members of seafarers to exercise extreme caution and be vigilant while receiving such calls or emails... and not to entertain these requests and refrain from transferring money to unknown individuals without proper verification,” it read. The advisory also asked the family members to immediately inform the matter to the nodal officer of the Recruitment and Placement Services agency who should in turn alert the enforcement authorities.