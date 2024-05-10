Kerala Startup Mission to tap commercial potential of food tech

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Creating opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs and setting a unique model to start their ventures in food technology sector, Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) will conduct a virtual ‘Rink Demo Day’ on Friday. The event will showcase nine innovative food technologies that are ready for commercialisation.

Major designers had given diligent branding identities to these products in the ‘Branding Challenge’ held on the sidelines of KSUM’s ‘Huddle Global 2023’. Prominent research and development (R&D) institutions from across the state will display technologies at the expo, being conducted as part of National Technology Day, from 10.30am. Those who work in the food processing industry as well as aspiring entrepreneurs can attend the ‘Rink Demo Day’. Participants of the Demo Day will gain access to cutting-edge food technologies with commercialisation rights and professionally designed brand identities for each technology.

The technologies to be displayed in the online event include coconut honey and coconut chips developed by ICAR - CPCRI, Kasaragod; seaweed pasta by KUFOS, Kochi; flavoured sugarcane wine by ICAR-Sugarcane Breeding Institute Research Centre, Kannur, vacuum fried chips and sweet potato nutribar by ICAR-CTCRI, Thiruvananthapuram; ready-to-cook elephant foot yam by CSIR-NIIST, Thiruvananthapuram; millet and seaweed cookies and fish protein wafers by ICAR-CIFT.

Technology access

