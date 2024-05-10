Kerala: TCS iON, ICT Academy offer career counselling platform for students

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: TCS iON, a unit of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), has launched TCS iON Career Insight -- a unique career counselling platform aimed at guiding students and young adults in making informed career choices.

The offering addresses different career stages and is designed for students aged 13-15 (Class 8-10), 16-17 (Class 11-12), and 18 and above.

Reaching out through the ICT Academy of Kerala’s extensive network of institutions across urban and rural areas, the platform is anticipated to engage with more than 100,000 candidates throughout Kerala.

TCS iON Career Insight platform’s Explore Careers module offers access to a comprehensive repository of reliable, easily understandable, and structured career and academic information.

It covers 500 careers, and 3,400 job roles and specialised career pathways. These career options are linked to over 2,90,000 courses across more than 28,000 institutions, helping students build the learning paths needed to pursue their chosen careers. The platform also offers guidance on entrance exams, scholarships, and trending career choices.

The new platform is provided to education institutes free of cost to ensure widespread access.

Additional paid modules of the platform will be launched in the future to address other aspects of career guidance. For more information, visit: https://ictkerala.org/career-insight. Email: info@ictkerala.org