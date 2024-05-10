Success rates drop in HSE, VHSE Plus-II exams in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Higher Secondary Plus-II exam, the results of which were announced on Thursday, registered an overall success rate of 78.69%, denoting a significant dip of 4.26 percentage points from last year’s pass percentage. However, the number of students securing A+ in all subjects rose by over 5,000 compared to the previous year.

Of the 3.74 lakh regular candidates who appeared for the exam, 2.94 lakh became eligible for higher studies, General Education Minister V Sivankutty said while announcing the results here on Thursday. A total of 39,242 students secured A+ in all subjects. The corresponding figure last year was 33,815, denoting an increase of 5,427 students this year. Of the 39,242 full A+ holders, over two-thirds (29,718) were girls. Girl students also excelled in terms of success rates, with 87.21% becoming eligible for higher studies while the pass percentage of boys was 69.61%. A total of 105 students scored full marks (1,200/1,200) in the exam.

As many as 63 schools registered 100% pass, of which seven were government schools and 17 were aided schools. As many as 27 schools from the unaided sector and 12 special schools also recorded 100% success rate. The low number of government schools securing 100% pass has prompted the General Education Department to launch an inquiry. “The Director of General Education has been directed to conduct an inquiry into the low number of all-pass schools in the government sector and submit a report within two weeks,” Sivankutty said.

Ernakulam, with a pass percentage of 84.12, emerged as the district with the highest success rate. The least success rate of 72.13% was recorded in Wayanad district.

The highest number of students (5,659) with A+ in all subjects was Malappuram. Students who were ineligible for higher studies can apply for the Save A Year (SAY)/improvement exams till May 13.