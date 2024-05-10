Supply of LPG cylinders hit as BPCL truck drivers in Kochi go on strike

KOCHI: Truck drivers at BPCL LPG Bottling Plant at Ambalamugal, Kochi, launched a lightning strike on Thursday morning protesting an attack on a truck driver by loading and unloading workers at a distribution agency at Kodakara in Thrissur district.

According to sources, both truck driver Sreekumar and the loading workers who thrashed him belong to the CITU union. The drivers union said the police have refused to book a case against the assailants. All 156 truck drivers affiliated to CITU, INTUC and BMS have joined the protest. “We will not withdraw the strike until the assailants are arrested,” said CITU Drivers Union Ambalamugal area president K S Sajeevan. Sources said a meeting will be held at the BPCL at 6 am on Friday to resolve the issue. Representatives of the transporting agencies, drivers’ unions and distribution agencies will attend the meeting.

“It was a dispute over a difference of Rs 17.50 in loading charges that led to the assault. Sreekumar, the driver, was thrashed brutally. He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kochi. He is a cancer patient and has been working despite his health issues to support his family. If the workers have any grievance they have to discuss it with the transporting agency. There is no justification for the attack and we will continue the strike until the assailants are arrested,” said Sajeev.

BPCL authorities said it is a dispute between loading workers and drivers and the company has no role in it.

“Earlier, the trucks used to carry 306 LPG cylinders and the loading charges were fixed based on this figure. Now the trucks are bigger and can carry more cylinders. Some trucks can carry 360 and 450 cylinders. But the loading charge has not been revised, which leads to disputes. The transporting agency should revise the charge according to the capacity of the truck,” said a union leader.