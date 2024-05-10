Thiruvananthapuram district collector’s ‘order’ for treatment at home irks doctors

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Alleging abuse of power, the government doctors protested against District Collector Geromic George for demanding treatment at home. They alleged that the collector insisted on the service of a doctor for treating nail fungal infection on Saturday. As a result, a duty doctor was sent to his residence when over 200 patients were waiting in the outpatient clinic at the General Hospital.

The Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) accused the collector of abusing his position. “It is highly objectionable that the collector abused his power by demanding treatment at home when patients were waiting to see the doctor. We will be forced to start protests if the doctors are treated this way,” said a statement from KGMOA.

According to the doctors, the demand came through the district medical officer (DMO), who initially discouraged the demand. They alleged that the DMO was intimidated when the demand came for the second time from the collector.

The collector refused to respond to the issue.