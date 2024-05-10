Vishnupriya murder case: Shyamjith found guilty

KANNUR: The Thalassery Additional District Sessions Court found the accused Shyamjith guilty in the case of murdering a girl named Vishnupriya from Panur in 2022. The sentence will be pronounced on the 13th May. The accused murdered Vishnu Priya when she decided to end their friendship.

Vishnu Priya was on a video call with her male friend when the accused came home armed. visuals of Shyamjith entering Vishnupriya was recorded in the video call. This 13 seconds video call visual became crucial evidence in the case. The prosecution also produced the CCTV footage of the accused purchasing the hammer and other weapons in the court.

The tragic incident took place on October 22, 2022 in Vallya, Panur. Shyamjith hit Vishnu Priya on the head with a hammer and then killed her by slitting her throat. He also stabbed Vishnupriya several times even after her death. There were 29 wounds on Vishnu Priya's body.

Vishnu Priya ending her friendship with Shyamjith was the reason behind the murder. Shyamjith was also irritated by the girl's intimacy with Vivin Raj, a native of Ponnani. The accused went to Vishnu Priya's house and committed the murder when the family went to attend a posthumous ceremony.