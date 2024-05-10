With 6 teams, 4 venues & foreign players, Super League Kerala set for kick-off in September

KOCHI: Super League Kerala (SLK), which has been structured to mirror European football leagues, is set to commence in September this year. The tournament, to be staged at four stadiums spread across the state, will feature six teams and also foreign players, organisers said.

Mathew Joseph, CEO of SLK, said the league’s significance as a groundbreaking venture in Indian football highlights its potential for aspiring players, passionate fans and stakeholders. He noted that the meticulous selection of venues will ensure improved accessibility for football enthusiasts.

Six teams from Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Kannur districts will participate in the tournament, said Navas Meeran, president of the Kerala Football Association.

Each team will comprise four foreign players, besides young and talented players from both Kerala and other states.

The launch of the six franchisees will be held in Kochi on May 10. Sports Minister V Abdurahiman, AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey, and Charu Sharma, sports commentator and board member of SLK, will be part of the event.

Joseph said the venues will meet international standards and provide an unparalleled experience for fans. The league will showcase promising talent from Kerala and other football-loving regions across Asia, Europe and South America.

Although Kerala has long been considered a powerhouse of Indian football, its fans have yet to experience the same level of excitement seen in Latin America or Europe.

“Super League Kerala’s success and the opportunities it presents for our youth are projected to positively impact the state and its people, offering a level of excitement and entertainment previously unseen,” said Firoz Meeran, director of SLK.

Ready for the whistle