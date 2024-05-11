Even God takes rest; then why not Pinarayi Vijayan, asks A K Balan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even God Almighty took a day’s rest after creating the universe; Then why not Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan? goes the CPM defence. It seems Communists in Kerala are taking recourse to the Bible to get their message across.

On Friday, it was senior CPM leader and party central committee member A K Balan who quoted from the Bible tale to justify the CM’s two-week vacation abroad. Speaking to the media, Balan said the CM took a break from his strenuous schedule packed with administrative and organisational responsibilities. He likened Pinarayi’s break to God resting on the seventh day, after creating the universe.

“What’s wrong in letting a person under undue strain, take some rest? Even God who created the universe, took a day’s rest after working for six days. That’s what we call Sundays. Even God took rest for a day in a week. You won’t let the CM do even that,” quipped a smiling Balan, talking to the media after the party secretariat meeting on Friday.

Further justifying the trip, Balan said the CM hasn’t gone to outer space. “It’s a place within a call’s distance. Campbell Bay in the Andaman Nicobar is the southernmost tip of India. It’s called the Indira point. He has gone to Indonesia, which is just 60 km from this point. Pinarayi Vijayan is within calling distance. Are you aware?” asked Balan. The CPM leader likened the CM’s trip as similar to going to Delhi or some such place. These are countries close to India. He has gone on a private visit, spending his own money, that too after securing permission from the Union government and his party. What’s your problem with that?” he asked. Balan didn’t spare the media for creating needless controversies over the CM’s trip. He even went on to dramatically warn the scribes of guilt that would haunt them even after death.