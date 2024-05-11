Kerala: Four-year undergraduate courses in colleges to commence on July 1

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The newly introduced four-year undergraduate programmes will start on July 1 in colleges in the state. As part of the admission process for the courses, a complete academic calendar from the admission of students to the declaration of results for the two semesters of the first year has been prepared. Higher Education Minister R Bindu on Friday explained the details of the academic calendar at a press meet held in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. “The higher education department has approved the calendar prepared by the registrars of various universities,” the minister said.

The application for the four-year programmes for the academic year 2024-25 will be invited from May 20. June 7 is the closing date of applications. Trial rank list and final rank list will be published on or before June 15. The first allotment of admission will start on June 22. The date for the second allotment of admission will be on or before June 29.

The classes will commence on July 1. The date for third allotment of admission will be on or before July 5. Those who could not apply earlier would have the option to apply between July 8 to July 15. The fourth allotment of admission will be held on or before July 22. After the fourth allotment, the college and department-level allotments will start.

The admission process will end on August 24. And if needed it could be extended up to September 13. The students’ course registration could be held up to August 31. The college union election should be held before September 30. The exam registration for the first semester should be completed on or before September 30. The timetable for the first-semester examination will be published on October 15. The regular classes for the first semester will end on November 5. The finalisation of internal assessment marks should be completed before November 8. The first-semester examination will be held from November 6 to 22. The first semester will end on November 22. The results of the first semester examination should be published on or before December 23. The classes for the second semester will start on December 2. The college and university-level sports meets should be held before December 21.