‘Portraits of Resilience’: Athmaja from Kerala paints a tribute to real-life women heroes

“I usually draw for the cover pages of magazines. By the time I finished this, it was late and another work was carried on the women’s cell magazine of the college. But this piece stays close to my heart. It is not so often that I create artwork, but when I do, I make sure it is inclusive,” says Athmaja.

The 11 women showcased in her portrait include Justice Fathima Beevi, the first woman judge in the Supreme Court; novelist and activist P Valsala; Bindyarani Devi, the first Indian to win the International Weightlifting Federation World Cup; Sheetal Devi, the first female armless archer to win a medal at the Para World Championships; the first woman to command an Indian warship Lt.Cdr. Prerna Deosthalee; Padma Lakshmi, the first transgender woman advocate in Kerala; Jane Dipika Garrett, who graced the Miss Universe stage with a defiant smile shattering stereotypical beauty standards, Mar Galceran, Spain’s first parliamentarian with Down syndrome; Narges Mohammadi, the Nobel Peace Prize winner who continues to fight for human rights and gender equality in Iran; Bilkis Bano, a survivor of unimaginable tragedy; and Olympic wrestler Sakshi Malik, who is a beacon of hope and courage. These women remind us that even a single voice can inspire hope.

Athmaja reminds us that resilience isn’t just about defying expectations but also about celebrating human potential in all its forms. “I believe that strength lies within each of us and that boundless possibilities await when we dare to dream and defy the status quo,” said Athmaja.