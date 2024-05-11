Swami Chinmayananda brightest star in India’s spiritual horizon says Dattatreya Hosabale

KOCHI: Swami Chinmayananda is the brightest star on India’s spiritual horizon gifted by Kerala, said RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale.

Delivering the keynote address at Chinmaya Sankaram, the five-day event to celebrate the 108th birthday of Swami Chinmayananda in Ernakulam on Friday, he said Chinmayananda never wanted to be known as a godly figure.

“Swami Chinmayananda had a vision for the country’s education system which he implemented through the educational institutions of Chinmaya Mission. The Union government formulated the national education policy drawing inspiration from Swami Chinmayananda’s vision. It is a big achievement that his dream of establishing a Ram Temple in Ayodhya has been realised on his 108th birth anniversary,” said Hosabale.

The biggest achievement of Swami Chinmayananda is the removal of the popular concept that Vedas should be taught and popularised only in the Sanskrit language. He has made enormous contributions in motivating the Hindu community. Swami Chinmayananda travelled across the country and spread the message of Bhagavat Gita at a time India had turned into a Kurukshetra. He offered a ray of hope for a disillusioned society, he added.

Chinmayananda Mission regional head Swami Viviktananda Saraswati welcomed Hosabale, and global head Swami Swaroopananda Saraswati presented a memento.