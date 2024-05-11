Test grounds remain deserted amid government-driving instructors’ impasse in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “Everything has come to a halt. No one comes here to train or attend driving tests. See the deserted ground? I have no idea when it will resume,” says a driving instructor in Kudappanakkunnu.

The revisions made to the driving test format have left driving instructors and students in a state of uncertainty. Despite a directive from Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar to resume driving tests on Friday, the test grounds in Kudappanakunnu as well as in other places remain largely deserted.

The driving instructors are frustrated over the lack of clarity and consistency in the new regulations. “We want our students to pass, but with the constant changes, it’s becoming increasingly challenging to prepare them adequately for the tests,” said one instructor.

Meanwhile, learners who were eagerly waiting for their turn to take the driving test now find themselves caught in the crossfire.

“I’ve been practising for months, and just when I felt ready to give the test, the controversy started,” said a student who did not want to be named.

“I received no information regarding the resumption of activities. My driving school told me it’s all stopped. There is confusion regarding the procedures now,” said Chandana Chandran, a Plus-II student.

While the minister had initially allowed to conduct only 30 tests per day, pressure from driving schools led him to increase the number to 60. However, confusion still persists among participants.

As per the directive from Ganesh, the revised format was to be implemented from May 10.

Statewide deadlock

Although the indefinite strike was temporarily called off after Minister K B Ganesh Kumar agreed to ease the regulations, driving schools continue to protest, seeking further revisions