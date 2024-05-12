Funeral of Mor Athanasius Yohan to be held on May 21 in Kerala

PATHANAMTHITTA: The burial service of Believers Eastern Church Metropolitan Moran Mor Athanasius Yohan (Dr K P Yohannan) will be held at the church headquarters in Tiruvalla on May 21, the Church administration has said. The mortal remains of Yohan, who died in a car accident in the US on Wednesday, will be brought to India on May 20 and will be kept for public viewing at the Church headquarters at Kuttapuzha in Tiruvalla.

The last journey rites will be held at St Thomas Believers Eastern Church Cathedral on May 21, Church administrator Samuel Mor Theophilus Episcopa said at the interim episcopal council.

Mor Theophilus would officiate the funeral services in the presence of all bishops, after which the metropolitan would be laid to rest in the courtyard of the cathedral.

Before homecoming, the mortal remains will be kept for public viewing in Texas on May 15. The service will be held from 4 pm to 8 pm at Restland Funeral Home in Dallas.

As the remains will be brought to India, the Church administration in Tiruvalla is all set to manage the funeral service. Church spokesperson Fr Sijo Pandappillil said a huge crowd is expected to attend the final journey of the metropolitan The timings are also being discussed, he said. “All 2,500 priests of the Church and 17 bishops, besides the 3,000-odd deacons from 20 countries, are slated to attend the burial service,” the Church official said.

Athanasius Yohan passed away due to a sudden cardiac arrest while he was under intensive care at a hospital in Texas, following a car accident that happened during his morning walk.

Following the sudden demise of the Church head, a nine-member interim episcopal council led by a senior bishop was chosen in the recently held synod, to manage the administration until they chose a metropolitan who would succeed Yohan.