INTERVIEW | ‘India’s growth no longer dependent on a government’: Former Union cabinet secretary

People are trying to draw a parallel between the 2004 and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Are there any similarities?

There are certain similarities. The campaign slogan then was 'India Shining'. People made fun of me at Geneva, as to where exactly India was shining; it had not shone in its villages. India has been shining for the past one and a half years in G20. The economy is more or less in the same state. There is, however, substantial fear psychosis today — the fear of autocracy and dictatorship. The best time was during Vajpayee’s tenure.

But what was not visible in 2004 and is visible now is a pan-India Hindutva connection

Absolutely. Even the prime minister has been harping on Pakistan, Muslims etc, not something a PM should ever say at any time, even during elections. That’s why there is a sense of panic among people.

Veteran BJP leader L K Advani and you were neighbours in New Delhi. Have you ever felt he was not a hardliner? What are your fond memories about him, not as a politician, but as a neighbour?

If you compare him with Modi, Advani is not a hardliner (laughs)... but compare him with Vajpayee, he is. Advani is a very genial and a good person to talk to. He gifted me a book once. He is deeply religious. I too am a spiritual person and into meditation. He is also spiritual to some extent, open to mysticism. He was not entirely Hindutva-oriented. In his book, he mentions that during the Emergency, when he was in jail, his wife went to meet Sathya Sai Baba who told her that her husband “will be released today”. He was released that day.

How do you assess Manmohan Singh as a prime minister, especially being tagged an accidental PM? There’s a narrative his hands were tied and the actual rule happened from 10 Janpath...

I’m not sure if his hands were tied or not. I have never received any call from Sonia Gandhi or anyone representing her. But there were a few occasions when she pressurised Manmohan Singh. One occasion was when she asked Manmohan Singh to ensure Rahul Gandhi’s security after Rahul tried to break security protocol. Another instance was the inappropriate appointment of Suresh Kalmadi to head the 2010 Commonwealth Games. There was also the involvement of the PMO in the 2G case. A PM can write to a minister telling him to act, according to the law. If you want a policy change, go through the cabinet. Instead, he got involved in correspondence, bypassing me. I didn’t know until much later. Then there was the incident of Rahul Gandhi tearing up the ordinance, but it didn’t affect my work.

That act of Rahul Gandhi was symbolic of the undoing of UPA-II, wasn't it?

Yes, he tore up his own government.

Have you ever interacted with Rahul Gandhi?

Only once, at a lobby at the Commonwealth Games main venue. He asked me, “Are you happy now?”

How do you see him as a political leader?

Any political leader needs administrative experience. He had two opportunities. During the Commonwealth Games, he could have taken over, instead of Kalmadi. He could also have joined Manmohan Singh’s cabinet. A five-year tenure is bound to bestow maturity.

Do you think he is still an evolving leader

That’s what I feel. Even if he’s able to form a government, it would still be tough for him to head it.

Had Manmohan Singh asked Rahul Gandhi to join the ministry?

Yes, but he refused.

You worked with both UPA governments. UPA-I is remembered for good things like MGNREGA but UPA-II became infamous for scams. Why did they differ so much? Was it because the Left had no link with the second ministry?

I think the UPA-II failed to defend itself amid controversies. Another issue was the absence of a bridge with opposition parties. The Left too withdrew support during the civil nuclear bill in 2008. Besides the 2G scam allegation, other factors that worked against UPA-II were the Lokpal Bill taken up by Anna Hazare and Acharya Ramdev, the India against corruption movement that saw the rise of Arvind Kejriwal and Kiran Bedi.

The scams during UPA-II helped BJP and Narendra Modi more than anything else. What went wrong for Manmohan Singh?

I believe 2G and Coal scams were tremendously exaggerated by the CAG. Performance audit is something that needs to be done jointly with the government to improve performance. It cannot assume the role of a regular audit. It must be done quickly. Presumptive loss assumes the government would have made money had they adopted a different policy. The said policy existed since Arun Shourie’s time, with a deliberate intention to increase the use of mobiles and telecom. From the initial Rs 17 per minute, it came down to 30 paise. That was the objective. TRAI said there should be no auction in 2G to ensure a level playing field. TRAI was headed by Nripendra Mishra who later became Modi’s principal secretary. If the government decides to reduce tax, then it is a presumptive loss. Government policy is not always about making money. It has a policy objective. Whether the policy objective was violated, that is for the CAG to find out. Manmohan Singh came from a bureaucratic background like us. Bureaucrats will have a natural fear. So, he got a little nervous. On the other hand, when the Rafael issue came up, Modi had no difficulty. He just went through it.

How did you predict the Congress government won’t return to power in 2014?

It was clear to everybody. Modi has got a way with people. Also, at the time, the Nirbhaya case, Anna Hazare, and Acharya Ramdev... all came together... plus the 2G scam. All these gave the impression there was massive corruption in the UPA-II government.