Kerala government owes Rs 37,500 crore to staff, pensioners

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As Kerala reels under acute financial crisis, its ripples have been felt among the government employees and pensioners in the state. The state government owes its employees and pensioners a whopping Rs 37,500 crore as outstanding Dearness Allowance (DA) and pay revision arrears. While DA arrears come to Rs 22,500 crore, pay revision arrears constitute the remaining Rs 15,000 crore.

Sources in the finance department said the government recently spent about Rs 3,000 crore to give 2% DA and Dearness Relief (DR) arrears to employees and pensioners, respectively. “After the latest disbursal, the outstanding DA came down from 17% to 15%. The combined impact on the exchequer on account of 1% DA and 1% DR was about Rs 1,500 crore. About Rs 22,500 crore is required for the balance payment,” said an official. Now, the DA and DR arrears are pending from July 2021.

Merging the DA arrears with the Provident Fund of employees would have helped the government defer the outgo. But the revised restrictions on open market borrowings make this option less attractive to it. “If the amount is merged with the PF accounts, it will result in a corresponding increase in the public account. As per the new norms, funds parked in the public account will be adjusted from the net borrowing ceiling,” the official said.

The pay revision arrears of staff and pensioners were to be disbursed in four instalments. While the employees did not receive a single instalment, pensioners received their third instalment last month.